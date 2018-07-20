You are here

China Everbright Water clinches 1.043b yuan water treatment expansion project

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 9:18 PM
CHINA Everbright Water on Friday announced that it has signed a supplementary agreement with Ji’nan Urban and Rural Water Authority for the concession agreement relating to the Ji'nan Waste Water Treatment Project.

Under the supplementary sgreement, the Ji’nan Water Authority has granted to China Everbright Water a concession for the expansion of the existing Plant 1 and Plant 2 of the project by an additional daily treatment capacity of 200,000 cubic metres. China Everbright Water will be responsible for the investment, construction and operation of the expansion project on an exclusive basis.

The investment amount into the expansion project is expected to be about 1.043 billion yuan (S$211 million), and the concession period of the expansion project will end on Nov 17, 2035.

Upon expiry of the concession period, the project company will transfer the facilities under the expansion project to the Ji’nan Water Authority at nil consideration.

