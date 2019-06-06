You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water clinches 2 waste water treatment projects in Jiangsu

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 9:30 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water said on Thursday that it has secured two waste water treatment projects in China's Jiangsu province, worth a total investment of 503.6 million yuan (S$99.6 million).

The first, worth around 478 million yuan, is the Jiangyin City Xili Centre waste water treatment plant and ancillary pipeline network and pumping stations project located in Jiangyin City's Lin’gang Economic Development Zone.

The group will fund, construct and operate the project on a build-operate-transfer model exclusively for a concession period of 30 years, with a return on investment via waste water treatment service fees.

The Xili project will mainly provide services to the Xiagang, Shengang and Ligang districts, and the Huangtu Town area.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It consists of a waste water treatment plant with a design daily waste water treatment capacity of 50,000 cubic metres, a waste water pipeline network of around 49 kilometres in length, and nine waste water pumping stations.

The other project is the Chengxi reusable water project with an investment of 25.6 million yuan, designed to have a daily reusable water supply capacity of 33,000 cubic metres. Discharged water from the project will be used to replenish water in rivers within the plant.

An Xuesong, Everbright Water executive director and CEO, said that with the rapid development of Lin’gang Economic Development Zone, the Xili Project will meet the growing demand for waste water treatment in the zone.

It will also better facilitate the zone in satisfying relevant environmental protection policies’ requirements and achieve sustainable development.

He added that Everbright Water will adopt measures, such as optimising overall planning, to achieve synergy among its Jiangyin projects.

China Everbright shares were trading at S$0.36 on Thursday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.41 per cent as at 9.12am. This was following the announcement, which was made before the market opened. 

Companies & Markets

Ayondo completes disposal of unit Ayondo Markets Limited

Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, target Southeast Asia unicorns

CDL Hospitality Trusts unit renews lease on New Zealand hotel

Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6

Attilan Group served delisting notice, plans to appeal to SGX

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
4 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
5 Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BP_SGX_060619_34.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, target Southeast Asia unicorns

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Jun 6, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Challenger, Lafe Corp, companies joining SGX watch-list

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening