China Everbright Water clinches 2 waste water treatment projects in Jiangsu

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water said on Thursday that it has secured two waste water treatment projects in China's Jiangsu province, worth a total investment of 503.6 million yuan (S$99.6 million).

The first, worth around 478 million yuan, is the Jiangyin City Xili Centre waste water treatment plant and ancillary pipeline network and pumping stations project located in Jiangyin City's Lin’gang Economic Development Zone.

The group will fund, construct and operate the project on a build-operate-transfer model exclusively for a concession period of 30 years, with a return on investment via waste water treatment service fees.

The Xili project will mainly provide services to the Xiagang, Shengang and Ligang districts, and the Huangtu Town area.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It consists of a waste water treatment plant with a design daily waste water treatment capacity of 50,000 cubic metres, a waste water pipeline network of around 49 kilometres in length, and nine waste water pumping stations.

The other project is the Chengxi reusable water project with an investment of 25.6 million yuan, designed to have a daily reusable water supply capacity of 33,000 cubic metres. Discharged water from the project will be used to replenish water in rivers within the plant.

An Xuesong, Everbright Water executive director and CEO, said that with the rapid development of Lin’gang Economic Development Zone, the Xili Project will meet the growing demand for waste water treatment in the zone.

It will also better facilitate the zone in satisfying relevant environmental protection policies’ requirements and achieve sustainable development.

He added that Everbright Water will adopt measures, such as optimising overall planning, to achieve synergy among its Jiangyin projects.

China Everbright shares were trading at S$0.36 on Thursday, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.41 per cent as at 9.12am. This was following the announcement, which was made before the market opened.