China Everbright Water clinches 3 water-related projects in China

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water on Thursday said it has secured three water-related projects with a total investment of around 340 million yuan (S$67.1 million).

The first project is its Liaoning Dalian Pulandian reusable water project which has an investment of around 105.7 million yuan. The amount comprises a transfer price of around 84.6 million yuan, and upgrading work amounting to around 21.1 million yuan.

The project will be operated on a rehabilitate-operate-transfer model, and has a concession period of 20 years. It also has a designed daily reusable water supply capacity of 40,000 cubic metres (cu m).

Discharged water from the project will be used to replenish water for rivers in the Pulandian District and for industrial recycling and reuse.

Meanwhile, sludge generated from the Pulandian Reusable water project will be treated, with the water content of sludge after dehydration process being no higher than 60 per cent of total sludge weight.

It will fund around 169.4 million yuan in the second project, an Inner Mongolia Tongliao Development Zone waste water treatment project involving upgrading and expansion.

Operated on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, the project will have a concession period ending concurrently with the Tongliao project. Through upgrading and expansion work, it will increase the waste water treatment capacity of the Tongliao project from 30,000 cu m to 50,000 cu m.

Discharged water will be used in water replenishment for rivers in the Tongliao Economic and Technological Development Zone.

It will fund about 65 million yuan in the third project - a Shandong Dezhou Lingcheng waste water pipeline network PPP project expansion. Also operated on a BOT model, expansion work includes the development of an estimated 10.24 kilometre waste water pipeline network. This network will cover old urban areas of the Lingcheng district.

China Everbright Water executive director and chief executive An Xuesong said in the future, the group will proactively explore opportunities for business development.

"In the meantime, it will make smooth progress for its projects that are in preparatory stage and under construction, and also ensure that its operating projects run stably and comply with relevant discharge standards," he added.