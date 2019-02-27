You are here

China Everbright Water files proofs for HK dual listing

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 12:43 PM
Wang Tianyi, chairman of China Everbright .
PHOTO: SGX

MAINBOARD-listed China Everbright Water moved one step closer to a dual listing in Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, the firm submitted draft application proofs with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ahead of a planned listing on its main board.

The expected timetable and other details on the offering will only be disclosed after the final prospectus is registered.

China Everbright Water, which builds and manages water treatment plants, was listed in Singapore in 2014 through the acquisition of HanKore via a reverse takeover. 

The group said that from 2015 to 2017, the growth rates of its revenue and net profit were one of the highest as compared with companies listed in Hong Kong with a similar business scope, according to Frost & Sullivan, a global research and consultancy firm.

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities and China Everbright Capital are the joint sponsors for the Hong Kong listing.

China Everbright Water shares fell half a Singapore cent or 1.43 per cent to S$0.345 before the lunch break on Wednesday.

