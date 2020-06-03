You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water proposes 1.2b yuan first tranche notes issue

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 9:08 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water plans to issue a first tranche of 1.2 billion yuan (S$236.5 million) notes in China on or around June 8, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday. This will be part of a proposed three billion yuan issuance and the notes will have a maturity period of five years. 

The company said in January - when it first proposed the issuance of the medium-term notes - that the fixed coupon rate would be determined by the company and underwriters pursuant to a centralised book-building process.

Its registration of the notes was accepted by the Chinese interbank market regulator in April.

China Everbright Water said the notes have been given an AAA rating by the Shanghai Brilliance Credit Rating & Investors Service.

It is looking to issue the notes to institutional investors in the interbank bond market in China.

SEE ALSO

The heart of finance: Social bonds as a way to improve the world

The counter finished Tuesday at 22 Singapore cents, up 1.5 cents or 7.3 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Valuetronics FY2020 net profit falls 10.3% to HK$178.9m on lower revenue

Sim Leisure says CFO resigned due to 'mismatch of expectations'

CAD, MAS and Acra launch joint probe into Hyflux and its directors

Ardian raises US$19b for private equity secondaries platform

Great Eastern offering 1,000 jobs, places for interns and trainees

Aerospace firms get some reprieve but the fight's not over yet

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 09:10 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea announces 35.3t won third stimulus budget to fight virus misery

[SEOUL] South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a 35.3 trillion won (S$40.2 billion) supplementary budget, to raise the...

Jun 3, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

US, South Korea agree of funding of Korean workers, Pentagon says

[WASHINGTON] The Pentagon on Tuesday said that it had come to an agreement with South Korea on a proposal for Seoul...

Jun 3, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Valuetronics FY2020 net profit falls 10.3% to HK$178.9m on lower revenue

VALUETRONICS Holdings posted a 10.3 per cent drop in net profit to HK$178.9 million (S$32.3 million) for its full...

Jun 3, 2020 08:40 AM
Technology

Google faces US$5b lawsuit in US for tracking 'private' internet use

[BENGALURU] Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally...

Jun 3, 2020 08:38 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's service sector activity shrinks for 4th month in May: PMI

[TOKYO] Japan's services sector activity stayed deep in contraction in May, although the pace of decline moderated...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.