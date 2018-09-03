You are here

China Everbright Water says three projects completed

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 9:23 PM
SINGAPORE-listed China Everbright Water said on Monday that three of its projects have recently commenced operation.

The Ji'nan Huashan Waste Water Treatment Project in Ji’nan City, the group's first full-underground waste water treatment project, commenced operation in August, eight days ahead of the contracted commencement date, it said.  

The Ji’nan Sludge Treatment Project has also recently commenced operation, 46 days ahead of the contracted commencement date.  

The Dezhou Ling County Waste Water Treatment Project Plant 2 in Shandong province, which had undergone upgrading, also commenced operation in September. This project has also received approvals to effect a tariff hike by about 54 per cent upon commencement, the group added.

