China Everbright Water secures waste water treatment project in Ji’nan City

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 7:41 PM
MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has secured a project commanding an investment of about 560 million yuan (S$113.3 million) in Ji’nan City, in China’s Shandong Province.     

The water treatment firm said after Tuesday's trading close that it will invest in, construct and operate the Shandong Ji’nan East Station Area Underground Waste Water Treatment Project on a build-operate-transfer basis.

"The project will be constructed as an underground plant, mainly responsible for treating waste water from the Ji’nan East Station area," the company said.

The plant will have a  designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 100,000 cubic metres for a concession period of 30 years (inclusive of construction period)."

China Everbright Water shares closed S$0.05 or 10.2 per cent lower at S$0.44, before the announcement.

