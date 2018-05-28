China Everbright Water signs water treatment agreements for 158m yuan

WATER management company China Everbright Water Limited announced on Monday that it has signed a supplementary agreement with Dezhou Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development in Shandong Province to implement Dezhou Nanyunhe Waste Water Treatment Project Phase II and secure Nanyunhe Waste Water Treatment Plant Effluent Defluoridation Project, with a total investment of approximately 158 million yuan (S$33 million).

With a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 75,000 metre cube and a concession period of approximately 25 years, the Project Phase II will employ a set of processes, including improved AAO (Anaerobic-Anoxic-Oxic), high-rate solid contact clarifier, V-shaped sand filter and UV disinfection.

According to the supplementary agreement, Nanyunhe Project Phase I will extend its concession period till the end of the concession period of the Project Phase II.

In addition, with a designed daily effluent treatment capacity of 20,000 metre cube, Nanyunhe Effluent Defluoridation Project will adopt the chemical precipitation process. Its construction works will be carried out simultaneously with the construction of Nanyunhe Project Phase II.

Nanyunhe Project is primarily responsible for the treatment of all municipal waste water within the boundaries of the Shandong-Hebei border and Jiefang Road, to the west and east of Nanyunhe River respectively. Upon completion of the construction, Nanyunhe Project's aggregate designed daily water treatment capacity will reach 170,000 metre cube (inclusive of the effluent treatment capacity).

An Xuesong, deputy general manager of China Everbright International Limited and executive director and CEO of Everbright Water, said: "Looking ahead, with the business synergies and economies of scale, these projects will effectively fulfil the local needs for water treatment and improve the overall water quality of the river transect of Haihe River in the city, and will therefore facilitate Dezhou City's efforts in achieving concurrent development of the environment and economy."