You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water unit bags 2nd phase of industrial waste water project in Jiangsu

Mon, May 27, 2019 - 1:56 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has secured the second phase of an industrial waste water project worth an investment of 859.4 million yuan (S$171.3 million) in the Pukou Economic Development Zone of Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, China.

This was done through project company - Everbright Industrial Waste Water Treatment Nanjing - which entered into a supplementary agreement with the Nanjing Pukou Economic Development Zone Administration Committee (Pukou Economic Zone Authority) and Nanjing Tianpu Construction Engineering Co (Nanjing Tianpu), in relation to a concession agreement on a Nanjing Pukou Industrial Waste Water Treatment project.

Everbright Industrial Waste Water Treatment Nanjing will be the party investing 859.4 million yuan in the project, which will be funded through internal resources and external financing. Returns on investment, meanwhile, will be from waste water treatment service fees to be paid by Nanjing Tianpu.

Incorporated in 2016, the project company is 60 per cent owned by a subsidiary of China Everbright Water, with 40 per cent owned by the subsidiary of an independent third-party.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It was incorporated for the investment, construction and operation of Phase I of the Nanjing Pukou Industrial Waste Water Treatment project, which had completed and commenced operations in 2017. The project is also subject to a concession period - from Aug 23, 2016 to Aug 22, 2036 - granted by the Pukou Economic Zone Authority.

The new Phase II project will include an industrial waste water treatment project and a reusable water project, and will see the project company being responsible for the investment, construction and operation of the project exclusively on a
BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model.

The Phase II project looks to meet the rising need for industrial waste water treatment in the Pukou Economic Development Zone, which has seen an increase in industrial waste water production.

China Everbright Water said the Phase II project is expected to enhance long-term returns and value for shareholders of the company.

“The Phase II project serves to expand the presence and influence of the company in Jiangsu Province and provides a good foundation for further water projects to be undertaken by the company in Jiangsu Province in the future,” it added.

Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon at 3,158.78, down 0.35% on day

Tee International calls for trading halt pending announcement

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 0.03% to 3,169.02

CapitaLand forming executive committee under new business structure following Ascendas-Singbridge buyout

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

BP_SGX_270519_5.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX taps more volumes on bouncy rubber prices

BT_20190527_VIHUAWEIPGUA_3792370.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war

Most Read

1 Fund manager who beat 98% of peers dumps his Huawei bonds
2 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
3 Making an informed choice for the best heart test
4 Hot stock: Eagle Hospitality Trust falls below IPO price in heavy trading
5 Allied's missing S$33m and questions about the escrow account
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
May 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's business receipts continue to rise in Q1, but pace is slowing down

BP_Shenton Way_270519_98.jpg
May 27, 2019
Real Estate

Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar offices most popular among tech tenants in Asia: Colliers

May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge to launch co-innovation lab for urban solutions, supported by IMDA and ESG

BP_cbd_270519_4.jpg
May 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening