You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Gaoxian unit leases out Chinese properties for 4.9m yuan

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 8:04 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED yarn supplier China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings announced on Tuesday night that its wholly owned subsidiary Zhejiang Huagang Polyester Industrial Co will lease out hostel units and part of its production plant in Zhejiang Province for a total annual rent income of 4.9 million yuan (S$971,354).

Zhejiang Huagang entered into lease and supplemental agreements with six lessees to lease out 111 hostel units and 25,140 square metres of its Huagang production plant for periods ranging from two years and eight months to nearly five years. According to the terms and conditions of the agreements, the leasees will settle the annual rental fees one year in advance.

Noting that it has considered various options to revive the company, the board said the annual income generated by leasing out the unused space in the production plant will go towards the group's operating expenses.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Dawn raids: how corporates can stay awake

DBS to expand in Middle East, will double number of private bankers

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Genting Malaysia falls 19% after it files US$1b suit

First Ship Lease Trust plans 3-for-2 rights issue to raise S$43m

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

Nov 28, 2018
ASEAN Business

Vietnam ranks top in total funds raised via IPOs across S-E Asia

BT_20181128_CHUNSING_3629139.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Technology

Semiconductor firm SSMC opens S$300m facility

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening