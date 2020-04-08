You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Haida looking into the freezing of two bank accounts of its subsidiary after interim court order

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 10:43 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

Mainboard-listed China Haida said in a statement on Wednesday that it has come to its attention that two bank accounts of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangyin Litai Ornamental Materials Co, have been frozen following an interim court order issued by a Sichuan court. A third bank account has been restricted. 

China Haida has made enquiries with Jiangyin Litai's finance team, and obtained a copy of an interim court order dated last Nov 28, which is "seemingly relevant or connected to" the freezing of the two bank accounts. 

The interim court order was made pursuant to an application filed by one Zhang Kun against 12 respondents, including Jiangyin Litai and China Haida chief executive Xu Youcai. The purpose of the application was to preserve or freeze the assets of the respondents up to a sum of 14 million yuan (S$2.83 million); the outcome of that was in Mr Zhang's favour. 

China Haida said it appears that the application was made in connection with a pending legal dispute over some lending/borrowing affairs between the applicant and the respondents. The company said it is trying to get to the bottom of what has happened, including the circumstances under which Jiangyin Litai became involved and the extent to which its assets are subject to preservation or restrictions. China Haida added that the contents of the interim court order are scanty, and that it does not provide details of the main or substantive legal dispute. 

China Haida also said that Jiangyin Litai's finance team has been slow to respond due to the Covid-19 outbreak in China.

SEE ALSO

China Haida executive director Guo Yun resigns

The two current accounts of Jiangyin Litai have been frozen for 12 months - one from March 10, 2020, and the other from March 18. The balances of the accounts as of the effective dates were not stated in the bank's confirmation to China Haida's external auditors, but the balances as at Dec 31, 2019 were 753,726 yuan and US$3,001.54 respectively.

The general-deposit account that is now subject to a pledge or other restrictions had a balance of 913,256 yuan as at Dec 31, 2019. That account lies with a different bank.

The company is working with its auditors to find out whether any other bank accounts of Jiangyin Litai have been affected. Confirmation requests have been sent to all nine banks with which Jiangyin Litai had a relationship. As of Wednesday, four banks had replied; only two warrant special attention.

China Haida has requested for a lifting of a halt in the trading of its shares. The group had requested the halt last Friday, pending the release of an announcement.

The counter last traded at 0.4 Singapore cent last Friday.

Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech to continue Singapore operations

Savings from pay cuts at Starhill Global Reit to be passed on to unitholders

Singapore banks pledge no job cuts due to Covid-19

Broadway Industrial gets third trading query in nine months

MAS launches S$125m support package for financial institutions and fintech firms

SP Corp gets green light to hold virtual AGM

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

EU ministers fail to agree on coronavirus economic rescue

[BRUSSELS] European Union finance ministers failed in all-night talks to agree on more economic support for their...

Apr 8, 2020 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong unveils 'unprecedented' HK$137.5b virus relief

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced a fresh stimulus package worth about HK$137.5 billion (S$...

Apr 8, 2020 09:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, Dow and Nasdaq both up 1.1%

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday as markets weighed the latest figures on the coronavirus against...

Apr 8, 2020 09:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunningdale Tech to continue Singapore operations

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision manufacturer Sunningdale Tech has obtained approval from the Ministry of Trade and...

Apr 8, 2020 08:51 PM
Government & Economy

Record 142 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; seventh death linked to disease

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported a record 142 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday (April 8), including a 32-year-old...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.