You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Hongxing Sports gets extension from SGX-ST to meet new-listing rules

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 4:28 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CHINA Hongxing Sports has been granted an extension by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) to meet the requirements for a new listing, the sporting goods company said on Friday.

This involves a proposed reverse takeover through the acquisition of all shares of MMJV Pte Ltd from Mining and Minerals Industries Holding – a move which could make gold mining its core business.

The extension was sought to meet requirements such as the submission of a pre-admission notification to SGX-ST which will happen on or about Sept 25; the lodgement and despatch of a circular to shareholders on or about Oct 31; an extraordinary meeting held on or about Nov 21 for shareholder approval; and the completion of the proposed transaction, on or about Nov 25.

SGX-ST had granted the waiver provided that China Hongxing agree to announce the waiver, its reasons for seeking it and an update after all conditions have been met.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China Hongxing also has to appoint all relevant professionals – a financial adviser, foreign legal advisers, external auditors, internal auditors, independent valuer, qualified person and an independent financial adviser by July 25. It is also required to submit its pre-admission notification to SGX-ST by Sept 25.

MMJV is a holding company of two joint-venture companies, one of which owns a gold-mine project comprising 3,619 hectares, located in the provinces of Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya, the Philippines.

The other joint-venture company owns a gold-mine project comprising 761 hectares, located in the province of Misamis Oriental, the Philippines.

Companies & Markets

UOB chief says 'why not' let an outsider succeed him

FLT to divest entire Australia property with planned sale of office, deck car park for A$5.4m

Alliance Healthcare debuts on Catalist at 20.5 S cents, 2.5% higher than IPO price

HC Surgical acquiring 25% of GP clinic operator Medistar for S$480,000

First Sponsor’s S$147.6m rights issue oversubscribed

mm2 Asia posts 7.1% drop in Q4 earnings; DBS upgrades rating to 'buy' as value emerges

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_mas_310519_88.jpg
May 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore housing loans shrink again, with overall lending flat in April: MAS data

lwx_bitcoin_310519_79.jpg
May 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it

May 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre's acting CEO uncontactable; company facing demands from creditors

May 31, 2019
Consumer

Deliveroo riders in Singapore can get paid within 3 working days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening