You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China International full-year profit drops 63.8% after absence of one-off gains

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 2:30 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CHINA International Holdings reported a 63.8 per cent drop in full-year profit to 7.2 million yuan (S$1.4 million)  from 19.8 million yuan a year ago, due mainly to the absence of one-off gains.

Earnings per share for the year ended Dec 31 dropped to 10.05 fen from 29.59 fen.

Revenue dipped 1.3 per cent to 89.7 million yuan from 90.8 million yuan.

Gross profit margin fell to 56.9 per cent in FY2018 from 59.2 per cent in FY2017, as the cost of sales rose 4.4 per cent mainly due to higher cost of water operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Other income tumbled 77.2 per cent or 26.4 million yuan to 7.77 million yuan from 34.1 million a year ago, which was due mainly to a gain on disposal of subsidiaries and a gain on waiver of amount payable recorded in the previous year.

The company repaid a significant amount of debt, with total borrowings decreasing from 90.9 million yuan as at end-December 2017 to 28 million yuan as at end-December, 2018. Cash and bank balances increased to 64.3 million yuan from 57.1 million yuan.

China International recorded a share of loss from associated companies of 2.90 million yuan, contrasting with a share of profit of 6.44 million yuan in FY2017. The loss was attributed to associated company, KYWJ Group, due to higher expenses incurred for general advertising and marketing activities by a new operating company, Hong Kun, to attract new buyers. 

The group expects the current operations of the Tianjin Water project to have a positive performance in 2019. It commenced the construction of a new water treatment plant in 2018 and expects it to complete in the second half of 2019.

The plant is expected to cost approximately 160 million yuan and will be financed from internal cash resources and debt financing.

It will treat water discharged from a wastewater treatment plant to the standard of reclaimed water, and is expected to significantly increase the water supply capacity of Tianjin Water. 

As of 1.35pm, China International shares traded flat at S$0.55.

Mediaslot: Iframe

Mediaslot value:

Companies & Markets

Singapore tech counters mostly up after post-opening dip on Tuesday

Sunningdale Tech urged to raise quality of reporting after Q4 earnings miss

Best World says franchise sales-related expenses helped drive increase in 2018 payables

Moody's downgrades China Jinjiang Environment's corporate family rating, USD bond

Far East Group to buy air-con engineering firm with S$7m cash, share issuance

8Telecom reshuffles board after directors quit; reveals changes among major shareholders

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

skyline.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore motor insurers swing to underwriting profit of nearly S$10m for 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening