China Jinjiang Environment changes board directors, key executives

CHINA Jinjiang Environment Holding Company on Thursday made changes to its board of directors and executive officers following the acquisition of a 29.79 per cent stake in the company by Zhejiang Energy Group.

Zhejiang Energy Group is now Jinjiang Environment's largest controlling shareholder.

Wei Dongliang has been appointed executive chairman and a member of the nominating committee of Jinjiang Environment. Wang Yuanluo has stepped down from the board as non-executive, non-independent chairman and a member of the nominating committee. Prior to joining Jinjiang Environment, Mr Wei previously served as deputy general manager of Zhejiang Zheneng Lanxi Power Generation Co from 2006 to 2010.

Other changes to key management are the appointment of Jin Ruizhi as chief financial officer, replacing Xu Yongqiang who has resigned "due to age", the company said. Qi Liang has taken on the role of Jinjiang Environment's chief engineer.