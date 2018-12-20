China Jinjiang Environment gets new controlling shareholder

CHINA Jinjiang Environment's controlling shareholder Dou Zhenggang has gifted four million ordinary shares in the capital of China Green Energy Limited to his daughter Jennifer Wei.

The shares represent 50 per cent of the total ordinary shares in China Green Energy. The firm owns 32.9 per cent of China Jinjiang Environment and is a controlling shareholder.

Following the transaction, Ms Wei has become a controlling shareholder of China Jinjiang Environment, holding 16.4 per cent of the shares through China Green Energy.