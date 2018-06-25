You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Kunda proposes diversifying into furniture manufacturing and consulting

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 7:49 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

CHINA Kunda Technology Holdings has proposed diversifying into manufacturing and distribution of furniture as well as consultancy services. 

It will initially focus on expanding its furniture business in China and intends to incorporate a new subsidiary.

Currently, it said that its business model rests entirely on its main business, the manufacture and sale of in-mould decoration and other plastic components, which "remains challenging". The group had previously closed its production facility of automobile component parts in Beijing. 

It also believes that the furniture manufacturing business will complement its main business, and enhance shareholder value by providing additional and recurring revenue streams.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A healthy demand in PRC is expected with the increased user penetration from rural urbanisation, catalysed by the prevalence of digital commerce. Accordingly, the Group is optimistic about the demand of furniture related products, in particular in the PRC," it added. "The
proposed diversification would allow the group to participate in the growth prospects of the furniture industry."

As this is substantially different from the existing business and could change the existing risk profile, the company will hold an extraordinary general meeting to obtain shareholders' approval.

China Kunda shares last closed on June 18 at S$0.014.

Companies & Markets

Straco Corporation's insurance claim for Singapore Flyer breakdown denied

Keppel looks to offload stake in Vietnamese developer

Stamford Tyres' FY18 net profit down 36%

Valuation reporting guide for listed companies, Reits and IPOs launched

Vard clinches contract to build 3 Norwegian coast guard vessels for over 5b kroner

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

sg.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening