China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

PROPNEX Realty has entered into a strategic collaboration with Global Alliance Property (GAP), which is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of China Real Estate Grp (CREG).

Salespersons from GAP will be transferred to PropNex, taking the latter's tally to over 7,500 salespersons. Meanwhile, GAP - which operates under the Century 21 franchise - will discontinue its real estate agency business, while Catalist-listed CREG will continue to forge ahead with real estate development in China.

This cements PropNex's position as Singapore's biggest listed real estate agency. The agency "stands to capture close to half of the residential market share and provides greater strength in marketing major projects through its wider outreach to consumers", PropNex said in a press release.

Dato Dr Choo Yeow Ming, chairman and chief executive officer of CREG, said: "PropNex Realty and GAP share a culture that is aligned, embracing core values that are focused on the highest professional standards, consumer-centric service, innovation and transparency. I believe PropNex Realty will provide greater opportunities and long-term growth for our salespersons with its proven track record in the past 19 years."

Ismail Gafoor, chief executive officer of PropNex, added: "With a wider network of salespersons, we are ready to add greater value to property developers in their outreach to consumers, be it in the luxury segments, mid-tier and executive condominiums."

The newly transferred salespersons in PropNex Realty will be able to leverage training programmes, signature bootcamps, information technology and backroom support as well as the PropNex Realty branding, PropNex highlighted.