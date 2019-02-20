You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Real Estate Grp unit to transfer real estate salespersons to PropNex Realty

Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 5:09 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

propnex.jpg
This cements PropNex's position as Singapore's biggest listed real estate agency.
Propnex

PROPNEX Realty has entered into a strategic collaboration with Global Alliance Property (GAP), which is a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of China Real Estate Grp (CREG).

Salespersons from GAP will be transferred to PropNex, taking the latter's tally to over 7,500 salespersons. Meanwhile, GAP - which operates under the Century 21 franchise - will discontinue its real estate agency business, while Catalist-listed CREG will continue to forge ahead with real estate development in China.

This cements PropNex's position as Singapore's biggest listed real estate agency. The agency "stands to capture close to half of the residential market share and provides greater strength in marketing major projects through its wider outreach to consumers", PropNex said in a press release.

Dato Dr Choo Yeow Ming, chairman and chief executive officer of CREG, said: "PropNex Realty and GAP share a culture that is aligned, embracing core values that are focused on the highest professional standards, consumer-centric service, innovation and transparency. I believe PropNex Realty will provide greater opportunities and long-term growth for our salespersons with its proven track record in the past 19 years."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ismail Gafoor, chief executive officer of PropNex, added: "With a wider network of salespersons, we are ready to add greater value to property developers in their outreach to consumers, be it in the luxury segments, mid-tier and executive condominiums."

The newly transferred salespersons in PropNex Realty will be able to leverage training programmes, signature bootcamps, information technology and backroom support as well as the PropNex Realty branding, PropNex highlighted.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
5 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc745rjg3onefjmv7c10m_doc6uc5g06z6w2rkx5n9qc.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Transport

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Feb 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel delivers jackup rig to Grupo R in sale and leaseback deal

AK_sgskyline_2002.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore property not set for 'big bump', CapitaLand says

Feb 20, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA plans to regulate for more transparent telco bills

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening