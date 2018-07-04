You are here
China, Singapore, Hong Kong seen as safe havens amid trade war fears
DBS Research says reform calls should guide policies to transform China into a consumption-based economy
Singapore
DESPITE fears of a trade war escalating between the two largest economies in the world, China joins Hong Kong and Singapore in being safe havens amid a volatile third quarter for equity markets, said a recent DBS Research report.
DBS is overweight on a "resilient" China
