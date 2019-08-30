You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Sports International in talks to restructure, transfer listing status

Fri, Aug 30, 2019 - 7:36 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

China Sports International is in advanced discussions with investors about a proposed restructuring exercise which would involve transferring the company's listing status, the sports apparel and equipment manufacturer said on Friday.

The company will make further updates as soon as there are material developments. It is currently under judicial management, and its shares have been suspended since Dec 4, 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Serial System says CEO to continue in role, following review

IHH Healthcare’s Q2 earnings up 12% on better turnover

Geo Energy Resources submits proposal for potential acquisition

Soilbuild Construction CEO resigns

Olam adds three directors to board

Kitchen Culture narrows 2019 full-year loss to S$3.7m

Editor's Choice

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

nz_sme_300825.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digital vs cheque payments: SMEs want it both ways

nz_supermarket_300827.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reit universe may soon welcome a new asset class: grocery-anchored malls

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS sets up steering committee for switch from interest rate benchmark SOR

doc76vx5mnpwqp1ect4a7ei_doc6udpjel2anktnkyd9l3.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending drops in July as home loans shrink further: MAS preliminary data

nz_grab_300824.jpg
Aug 30, 2019
Banking & Finance

New chapter in banking begins as applications open for digital banks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly