You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Star Food redesignates finance chief as deputy CEO, appoints new CFO

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 8:31 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CATALIST-LISTED snack producer China Star Food Group (CSFG) has redesignated its chief financial officer (CFO) Yeo Choon Tat, 65, as its deputy chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from Jan 3.  Yi Ming, formerly the CFO of home improvement company SSLJ.com Ltd, has been appointed CFO with effect from the same date.

Mr Yeo will be responsible for the company’s Singapore office operations, and his tasks will include overseas business development, fundraising, merger and acquisition activities and investor and investment analyst relations.

He has been the company's CFO since May 2017 and had taken on the post of deputy CEO from December 2016 to May 2017.

Mr Yi, 38, who is from China, will be responsible for the supervision of the group’s financial reporting, management of the finance team, compliance matters and reviewing internal controls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Yi was CFO of SSLJ.com Ltd from July 2018 till December 2018, and CFO of debit and credit card developer Wave Sync Corp from 2011 to 2018. Prior to that, he was a senior accountant at Ernst & Young from 2006 to 2010.

Companies & Markets

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'

All fun, no fear for Sim Leisure Group

ISR Capital says 'no' to SGX order to hold shareholder vote on mining acquisition

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Dividends reinvestments lift STI annualised 10-year returns to 9.2%

Editor's Choice

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_opec_040119_15.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

Jan 4, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Creative Technology, LTC Corp, China Star Food, Alpha Energy

SL_Deloittei_040119_5.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Sugar tax, green perks, friendlier tax regime for startups: Deloitte

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening