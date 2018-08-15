You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Sunsine: broker reports may have affected share price; stock slides 22.8% in 4 sessions

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 9:00 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

2018-08-10T075439Z_1623693864_RC1849663580_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-FTSE-INCLUSION.JPG
China Sunsine Chemical Holdings said on Wednesday morning that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that could have caused the wide fluctuation in its share price over the last one week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINA Sunsine Chemical Holdings said on Wednesday morning that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that could have caused the wide fluctuation in its share price over the last one week.

Shares of the Chinese speciality rubber chemicals manufacturer have dived 22.8 per cent since it reported second-quarter earnings on Aug 7, closing at S$1.15 on Tuesday. Short-selling volume jumped over that period, ranging from 7.3 to 15.8 per cent of all trades each day. 

The group noted that "various reports issued by some stock broking firms" might have impacted its share price, though it did not name any specific reports.

On Aug 7, CGS-CIMB downgraded China Sunsine from "add" to "hold", reducing its target price from S$1.87 to S$1.41, based on a forward 2019 price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7 times instead of 9.8 times previously.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analyst Colin Tan speculated that the "good times may be over" after a 43 per cent share price rally since January.

He wrote: "Normalising ASPs (average selling prices) could hit profit margins going forward. While rubber accelerators (RAs) are still in tight supply in China, prices of RAs have been coming off since end-June, allegedly due to slowing downstream demand for tyres and possibly for the non-tyre rubber products as well.

"According to an industry news source on rubber tyres in China, production has reportedly stagnated for many large tyre enterprises in Shandong province amid an overcapacity situation."

Although the group's second-quarter net profit of 240 million yuan (S$48 million) exceeded expectations, that was helped by 48 million yuan in tax credits, Mr Tan added.

Mr Tan noted that the group remains in a net cash position with zero borrowings, but cautioned: "Based on past indication from management that it would reserve cash for future expansion and as a buffer against any shock from potential economic downturns, the prospects of special dividends would be dim, in our view."

China Sunsine said on Wednesday: "Our group is operating normally, and we remain positive of our performance in the next 12 months. The board also remains committed to implement our dividend policy as announced on June 12, 2017 for the 2018 financial year."

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Noble, mm2 Asia, Ayondo

Spackman Q2 loss widens to US$1.5m on lower film production revenue

Ayondo reallocates IPO proceeds as Q2 losses double on revenue dip

How to become a savvier retail investor

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Golden Agri disappoints with US$39m Q2 loss

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
4 PayNow Corporate launched today
5 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

HONG_KONG-POLITICS-PROTEST-095735.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth loses momentum in July as trade war with US unfolds

Aug 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Noble, mm2 Asia, Ayondo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening