You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Sunsine Chemical Q4 net profit falls 17.7% to 108.6m yuan

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 9:15 PM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

SPECIALTY rubber chemicals producer China Sunsine Chemical Holdings' fourth-quarter net profit dropped 17.7 per cent to 108.6 million yuan (S$21.9 million) from the preceding year.

For the three months ended Dec 31, revenue fell 11.8 per cent to 770.1 million yuan from the year-ago period, on the back of a fall in overall average selling price.

Earnings per share slid to 22.11 RMB cents from 26.85 RMB cents in the previous year.

Dividend per share jumped to S$0.055 from S$0.025 in the previous year.

For the year, net profit rose 88 per cent to 641.3 million yuan.

The group said it will continue to focus on production technology and innovation, as well as investment in R&D.

It added: "We remain cautiously optimistic about the Group's performance in the next 12 months, and are confident of its sustainable and stable growth."

China Sunsine finished S$0.02 or 1.5 per cent down at S$1.32 on Thursday before results were announced.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

OUELH appoints CFO Yet Kum Meng as new CEO

Straco Corp posts 12.4% fall in FY2018 earnings on Singapore Flyer suspension

Jardine Strategic full-year profit down 57% to US$1.84b

Dairy Farm posts 5.2% rise in FY18 underlying net profit, but incurs US$453m restructuring charge

Sias urges Hyflux's senior creditors to consider giving up more for perp, pref holders

Straits Trading Q4 net profit more than doubles to S$14.1m

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

doc749w9rhv2x0a88rd5ek_doc744s8hujoerqmtqvp34.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Development charge rates cut for non-landed residential use, but raised for hotel, commercial uses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening