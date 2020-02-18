You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China Sunsine issues Q4 profit guidance on lower selling prices

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:07 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SPECIALTY rubber chemicals producer China Sunsine Chemical Holdings said on Tuesday that it expects to report a material decrease in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. 

It said: "The expected profit decrease is mainly due to the decrease in average selling price (ASP) of the group's products. As disclosed in several of our prior results announcements, China's economic growth is continuing to slow down, and the raw material prices are hovering at lower levels. As such, the group's ASP for rubber chemicals is under pressure. This had resulted in lower revenue and lower gross profit generated in 4Q2019 compared to 4Q2018."

The company is in the process of finalising its unaudited consolidated results for the reporting period, it said. Results will be released on Feb 28.

China Sunsine shares rose half a Singapore cent or 1.09 per cent to S$0.465 on Tuesday.

Companies & Markets

S&P sees Singtel associate Advanced Info Service losing rating headroom with spectrum win

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Valuetronics to 'neutral' on production delay due to Covid-19 outbreak

Boustead Projects halts construction works after Seletar virus case

DBS says second employee infected with Covid-19, works at satellite office

Bumitama Agri's Q4 profit up 26% on higher palm oil prices

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 06:05 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Expected overall budget deficit of S$10.9b; no draw on past reserves for FY2020

THE Singapore government will not be drawing on past reserves as it has sufficient accumulated fiscal surplus to...

Feb 18, 2020 05:52 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: S Pass sub-DRC tightened for construction, marine shipyard and process sectors

The S Pass sub-Dependency Ratio Ceiling (DRC) of the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors will be...

Feb 18, 2020 05:52 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close flat on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed flat on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 0....

Feb 18, 2020 05:50 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Singapore should preserve fiscal buffers to bounce back 'if tide turns against us'

SINGAPORE needs to maintain its fiscal posture and leave enough to deal with unexpected shocks and longer-term...

Feb 18, 2020 05:50 PM
Government & Economy

Budget 2020: Initial S$5b injection for new fund to guard against rising sea levels

THE Singapore government will set up a Coastal and Flood Protection Fund with an initial injection of S$5 billion,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly