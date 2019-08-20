You are here

China Taisan winding-up application to be heard Sept 6

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 8:53 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THE hearing for China Taisan Technology Group Holdings' winding-up application is scheduled for Sept 6, the mainboard-listed firm said on Tuesday. The firm had earlier announced that it filed its winding-up application on Aug 14.

The firm has been on the Singapore Exchange's watch-list since June 5, 2017, and its shares have been suspended from trading since June 2018. It has been under judicial management since August 2018.

In an Aug 8, 2019 filing announcing that it would file for winding up, it said: "Notwithstanding several rounds of discussions with potential investors, the company has not been able to secure an investment into the company from any of these potential investors."

On Aug 16, it was granted an extension of judicial management, to either the making of a winding-up order against the company, or to Oct 18, 2019, whichever is earlier.

