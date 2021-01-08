You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China's Baidu picks CLSA, Goldman for Hong Kong listing

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210108_BAIDU8_4398285.jpg
Nasdaq-listed Baidu plans to sell shares in Hong Kong as soon as the first half of this year, sources say. The offering could raise at least US$3.5 billion based on its latest market value of US$70 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Hong Kong

CHINESE search engine giant Baidu Inc has selected CLSA Ltd and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for its planned second listing in Hong Kong, which could raise at least US$3.5 billion, said people familiar with the matter.

Nasdaq-listed Baidu plans to sell shares in the Asian financial hub as soon as the first half of this year, the sources said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public.

The company could sell about 5-9 per cent of its share capital. This means that the offering could raise at least US$3.5 billion based on its latest market value of almost US$70 billion.

More banks could be added, and details of the offering including timing and size are subject to change, the sources said. Representatives for CLSA and Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while a representative for Baidu had no immediate comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Baidu joins a wave of US-listed Chinese enterprises in seeking a trading foothold in Hong Kong amid simmering tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

Companies from JD.com Inc to NetEase Inc raised about US$17 billion through share sales in the city last year, showed data compiled by Bloomberg.

The past week has been a whirlwind for Chinese companies trading on American exchanges.

The New York Stock Exchange reversed course twice on a decision to delist three Chinese telecommunications companies, while the Trump administration is now considering barring investments in the Asian nation's two most valuable companies: Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings.

While questions remain on how the incoming Biden administration will deal with China, a second listing in Hong Kong allows Chinese companies to expand their investor base and acts as a hedge against potential delisting.

US President Donald Trump has already signed legislation that could kick firms off American exchanges unless US regulators can review their financial audits, an issue that has remained unresolved between China and the US for over a decade.

Baidu has been seeking to catch up in the heated area of online entertainment, with its core search app morphing into a platform hosting a wide array of content from articles to videos.

Late last year, it agreed to buy Joyy Inc's livestreaming business for China for about US$3.6 billion. Its Netflix-style iQiyi Inc competes with services run by Tencent and Alibaba. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Markets look beyond US Capitol unrest to expected stimulus

DBS starts coverage on ARA H-Trust with 'buy' call on vaccine, earnings optimism

CGS-CIMB makes 'buy' call on GKE Corp with S$0.18 target price

Share buybacks hit S$1.03b in 2020, up 75% from prior year: SGX

Oxley gets S$106.4m investment from Hong Kong private equity firm

Corporate digest

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Crowne Plaza Changi Airport closed for two weeks after second Covid-19 case

[SINGAPORE] Crowne Plaza Changi Airport will be closed for two weeks from Friday (Jan 8) after a second unlinked...

Jan 8, 2021 12:02 AM
Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit another record low

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US started 2021 by setting another record low.

Jan 7, 2021 11:57 PM
Consumer

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

[CALIFORNIA] Tesla chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com's top boss Jeff Bezos to become...

Jan 7, 2021 11:44 PM
Consumer

Bayer partners CureVac on Covid vaccine effort

[BERLIN] Bayer is partnering with CureVac to seek international approval for the German biotech company's...

Jan 7, 2021 11:40 PM
Banking & Finance

Fitch sees Qatar banks benefiting from Saudi Arabia fund inflows

[DOHA] Saudi Arabian clients are expected to start shifting some of their funds back to Qatar after four Arab states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Bezos to become world's richest person

New pricing model timely as one-size- fits-all rules for HDB flats passé

US Congress affirms Biden's victory

Viking Offshore's S$4m share placement plan falls through

WEF dates in Singapore moved to avoid clash with Hari Raya Puasa

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for