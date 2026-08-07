China’s top AI model evaded testing environment, researchers say

Though Moonshot’s Kimi K3 did not try to breach other companies’ websites, as in some of the other episodes, the test shows it lacks cyber controls, the researchers say. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINESE firm Moonshot’s latest artificial intelligence model broke out of a cyber-testing environment, researchers said, in the latest incident that raises concerns about how well AI companies control their technology.

Moonshot’s Kimi K3 was able to find its way out of a sandbox from the UK government’s AI Security Institute, according to Frontier Security, a US-based cybersecurity research outfit. Though the Chinese model did not try to breach other companies’ websites, as in some of the other episodes, the test shows it lacks cyber controls, the researchers said.

“Kimi’s model, which is publicly available, does not have these guardrails in place,” Yaron Singer, founder and chief executive officer of Frontier Security, told Bloomberg News in an interview. “Basically that makes this a very good hacking model.”

A representative for Moonshot didn’t immediately comment. The AI Security Institute didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moonshot joins US firms Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta Platforms, which have in recent weeks reported breaches that saw their models escape testing environments, alarming researchers and government leaders who have called for more rigorous safety screening and more secure testing environments. In those earlier scenarios, the US AI models also hacked the systems of outside institutions, including Hugging Face.

The release of Kimi K3 stunned the world with performance on industry benchmarks that rivals top-tier offerings from OpenAI and Anthropic, a surprising breakthrough for a firm that has operated in the shadow of local competitor DeepSeek. The company has released the model’s weights, which allows developers to download, tweak and host the technology freely. BLOOMBERG