You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China's Wanda files for US IPO of sports unit to raise up to US$500m: sources

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINESE conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has filed confidentially for a US initial public offering of its sports unit that could fetch up to US$500 million, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company made the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing, which could happen in the first half of this year, the sources said.

The IPO could raise between US$300 million and US$500 million, the people said, though one cautioned that US$500 million might be high. A Wanda spokesman did not provide any immediate comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wanda's sprawling business empire ranges from real estate to sport to cinemas, but it has been rattled in the past years by a government-led crackdown on overseas deals and high leverage.

The company owned by Wang Jianlin, one of China's richest men, has since started offloading domestic and overseas holdings, including stakes in cinema operator AMC Entertainment and Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid and a handful of property developments.

Other Chinese conglomerates such as HNA group and Fosun International have also faced government pressure to cut down on what Beijing has termed irrational overseas deals.

An IPO of Wanda's sports assets would include Infront Sports & Media AG, a Swiss sports marketing company, and World Triathlon Corp, the organiser and promoter of the Ironman race, three sources previously told Reuters. The two were acquired in 2015 for US$1.2 billion and US$650 million respectively. Wanda, while preparing the IPO, had also received offers for the businesses from a number of private equity firms.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are working on the deal, the sources said. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese companies have dominated the ranks of those looking to go public worldwide, raising US$58.2 billion in IPOs last year, accounting for 29 per cent of global issuers, according to Refinitiv data. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SL_Mercure_110119_2.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b

BT_20190111_MRCREATIVE11_3665598.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative turns up amp at Vegas electronics show

SL_UOB_110119_1.jpg
Jan 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB renews bancassurance deal with Prudential for S$1.15b

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods
5 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening