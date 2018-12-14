You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

China's WuXi AppTec ends flat on HK debut

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

SHARES of Chinese medical tech platform WuXi AppTec ended flat on their first day of trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, joining a list of subdued debuts in the city this year with trade tensions keeping investors on tenterhooks.

WuXi AppTec, listed in Shanghai, had raised US$1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), valuing the firm at US$10.2 billion in a deal that marks one of this year's last big stock offerings in the Asian financial hub.

Its shares opened trade at HK$67 (S$11.80) and closed at HK$68, flat compared to the offer price of HK$68. The broader market ended up 1.3 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong is set to become the world's top IPO centre by volume this year, with US$36 billion raised so far, Refinitiv data shows. But despite the flurry, the performance of stocks has been patchy as US-China trade tensions have roiled markets.

Many firms like Meituan Dianping and Xiaomi, which raised billions of dollars in their listings, are still trading below their IPO prices, while other firms have had to scale back their targeted fundraising. Hong Kong's benchmark index is down 11.5 per cent this year.

WuXi AppTec describes itself as the largest pharmaceutical R&D services platform in Asia by revenue.

It had revenues of 4.41 billion yuan (S$880 million) in the first half of this year, versus 3.67 billion yuan in the same period last year, according to its listing prospectus. Its profits jumped 67 per cent to 1.3 billion yuan in the first half.

Goldman Sachs, Huatai Financial and Morgan Stanley sponsored the listing. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

Acra investigating China Environment

Del Monte Pacific in the black in Q2 on one-off expenses a year ago

Silkroad Nickel secures S$400m long-term contract to supply nickel ore

FSL Trust subsidiaries to buy two product tankers for US$97.6m

GAM stock drops 30% on loss forecast of 925m Swiss francs

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
5 Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Must Read

ports.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

doc736b62g6c3n1ed0vt8zq_doc732qqazdio1rujw8992.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening