It has also discussed with creditors potential upfront cash payments of part of the principal

There is growing concern that support from the Chinese government may not be enough to shield companies from the country’s prolonged property crisis. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINA Vanke is seeking another extension on a yuan bond due in December, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of more distress at what was once the country’s largest home-builder.

Vanke is looking to delay a 1.2 billion yuan (US$180 million) payment of the outstanding principal on the note due on Dec 15 for three years, though it would still pay the 3 per cent coupon on time, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

The company also has discussed potential upfront cash payments of part of the principal in separate meetings with creditors, with a range of possible amounts, all of which are less than half the 40 per cent payouts in previous extension deals, the people added.

Vanke has long been viewed as a benchmark for gauging the government’s stance on support for the property sector. For years, it has leaned heavily on loans from Shenzhen Metro, its largest shareholder, to service debt.

The extension talks also come as debt strains at state-owned conglomerate Zhuhai Huafa have jolted China’s credit markets in recent weeks.

Vanke’s bond extension proposal, potentially with scaled back sweeteners, highlights the continued challenges it faces from China’s years-long real estate crisis.

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The company posted a net loss of 8.99 billion yuan in the three months ended Sep 30, and its contracted sales tumbled 48.3 per cent from a year earlier.

Vanke may share its extension proposal with more bondholders as early as Friday (Nov 27), the people said. The terms are still under discussion and could change, they added.

Vanke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The developer in January secured a one-year extension on the bond, avoiding a potential default, after sweetening its initial plan. At the time it agreed to repay 40 per cent of the principal upfront and defer the rest by a year, after weeks of back-and-forth with bondholders.

Concern that government support may not be enough to shield companies from China’s prolonged property crisis has risen since Guangdong-based Huafa recently missed payments on two trust products and asked to extend some bank loans.

Huafa, which derived roughly half of its revenue from property development and urban operations in 2025, has blamed the real estate downturn for swings in its profitability. It has since repaid the trust firm debts.

Vanke, meanwhile, has faced pressure on some of its other bonds this week. Its US dollar bond due November 2029 fell US$0.035 on the greenback to US$0.433 on Wednesday, its lowest since late July, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. BLOOMBERG