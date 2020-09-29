You are here

ANT IPO

Chinese investors flock to newly launched funds targeting Ant IPO

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM

A security guard adjusts the mask on an Ant mascot at the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou. Two of the five new funds launched on Friday to give Chinese retail investors access to strategic stakes in Ant's IPO have already reached their fundraising target.
Shanghai

CHINESE investors are pouring into newly launched mutual funds targeting Ant Group's upcoming initial public offering, underscoring strong demand for technology shares at a time when Chinese tech firms are facing increasing US scrutiny.

Alibaba Group's fintech arm Ant Group aims to raise about US$35 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai's Star Market, expected in October, in what could become the world's largest IPO.

Two of the five new funds launched on Friday to give Chinese retail investors access to strategic stakes in Ant's IPO had already reached their fundraising target and stopped accepting new investments, their fund managers said.

The five funds are targeting a combined 60 billion yuan (S$12 billion), with each fund aiming to raise up to 12 billion yuan over a two-week subscription period.

The early interest shows appetite for Chinese tech shares remains strong despite recent stock market corrections. It also comes at a time when the US administration is cracking down on Chinese tech firms on national security grounds.

E Fund Management said its fund reached its target on the day of the launch, while Penghua Fund Management said on Sunday that investor subscription exceeded its target on Saturday.

The other three funds, to be managed by China Asset Management, China Universal Asset Management and Zhong Ou Asset Management, are widely expected to be sold out this week.

Retail investors could buy into the five funds directly or through Ant's online payment platform Alipay. The funds will then use up to 10 per cent of the money to buy Ant shares.

At lunch time on Monday, an advertisement on Alipay promoting the new funds attracted attention from over six million retail investors, according to Alipay data.

But some were reluctant to become strategic investors in Ant due to the 18-month commitment it entails.

"It's OK to subscribe to new shares of Ant, but we dare not hold the stock for 18 months given the uncertainties brought by a second wave of coronavirus infections globally," said Zhang Chengyu, vice-general manager of Beijing-based Shiji Hongfan Asset Management Co. REUTERS

