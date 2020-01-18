You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Australia after wildfires

Sat, Jan 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200118_FIRE_4009561.jpg
Tourism operators say images of the fires broadcast worldwide could have a lasting impact on international arrivals.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S largest tourism market is turning away as the smoke shrouding Sydney and Melbourne and images of fire-ravaged beach resorts deter Chinese New Year tourists, in a further blow to the economy.

Visitors from mainland China spend an estimated A$12 billion (S$11.1 billion) annually Down Under, with trips in January and February accounting for almost a quarter of annual arrivals. Tourism operators say images of the fires broadcast worldwide could have a lasting impact on international arrivals, the nation's third-largest export earner.

"The media coverage made Australia look like a third world country with thousands of refugee fleeing and village after village burnt to the ground," said Cheryl Zhong of Equity Travel in Sydney, having experienced a wave of cancellations over the past 10 days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"People even asked if most of the koalas were killed in the fire and there's no marsupials left to see." She is concerned about the outlook from March, warning that if the perception that the whole of Australia is ablaze isn't reversed, bookings could fall by more than 30 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Rain hits Australian fires, but blazes still rage

Ms Zhong says that Australia is currently not perceived as a safe destination with clean air, which is very important for Chinese visitors who are often seeking a break from their own crowded and polluted cities.

Ms Zhong's comments were echoed by David Tang, sales and marketing director of Grand City Tours in Melbourne, who expects a 15 per cent-20 per cent drop in Chinese visitors this Chinese New Year.

"The global media coverage of fires in the countryside and smoke in the cities encouraged some people to delay or decide not to visit us this year," he said. "We'll definitely be down this year compared with last year."

Major tourism markets of New Zealand, the US and UK raised travel warnings for Australia and the blazes forced a pause to a new international tourism advertising campaign led by pop star Kylie Minogue. The Australian Open tennis tournament has also been under scrutiny with practice sessions cancelled in Melbourne Wednesday over air-quality concerns for players.

The fallout from tourism cancellations has been magnified outside of the cities. "It's like a ghost-town around here," according to Coralie Bell, tourism manager from the South Coast of New South Wales that is about three hours from Sydney, despite most of the tourism infrastructure unharmed by the fires.

"This is our peak time of year and it's essential to a lot of businesses to do well now in order to remain viable through the cooler months. If we don't get tourists soon, some are worrying they won't make it to the winter," Ms Bell said. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Jan 18, 2020 05:44 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares touch all-time peak on cross-Atlantic trade optimism

[BENGALURU] European shares clocked a record closing high on Friday after EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan struck a...

Jan 17, 2020 11:37 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN enters MoU to set up Malaysia JV for management services

CATALIST-LISTED LHN Group has inked a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with property developer LINBAQ...

Jan 17, 2020 11:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech subsidiary secures S$6.76m contract from PUB

TRITECH Engineering and Testing (Singapore), a unit of Catalist-listed Tritech Group, has secured a S$6.76 million...

Jan 17, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust manager to name new CEO, extends loan facilities

THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust will appoint Dasin Holdings executive Lily Wang as its new CEO from March...

Jan 17, 2020 11:06 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly