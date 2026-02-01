The Business Times
Chinese travel giant Trip.com bets on Apac growth as it looks beyond home market

It will strengthen its branding and continue to develop specialised products for the newer audience

Elysia Tan

Published Sun, Feb 1, 2026 · 04:24 PM
    • Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, says: "As long as people are travelling, we should be okay. The world is a big place."
    [SINGAPORE] Once synonymous with China travel, Trip.com Group wants to distinguish itself as a service provider for customers from Asia who want to travel within Asia, in the next three to five years.

    “And if you become No 1 in Asia, in theory, you’re No 1 in the world already, because Asia grows the fastest,” said chief executive officer Jane Sun.

    In the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2025, the group posted net revenue of 18.3 billion yuan (S$3.3 billion), up 15.5 per cent from the year-ago period’s 15.9 billion yuan, reflecting robust travel demand.

