Chip designer Ambiq Micro’s secondary listing on SGX a ‘reflection of commitment’: CEO

The company is embarking on a multi-year R&D programme based in Singapore for its Spot platform

Ambiq CEO Fumihide Esaka says a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange eases access for Asian investors. PHOTO: KIRBY TAN, BT

[SINGAPORE] For chip designer Ambiq Micro, doing a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is part of its pledge to being a global company.

“So many companies claim to be global, but they are often US-centric,” Ambiq CEO Fumihide Esaka told The Business Times. The secondary listing, he added, is a “reflection of commitment” to Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

Ambiq is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, having raised US$96 million in its July 2025 initial public offering.