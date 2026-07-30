The Business Times
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Chip designer Ambiq Micro’s secondary listing on SGX a ‘reflection of commitment’: CEO

The company is embarking on a multi-year R&D programme based in Singapore for its Spot platform

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 03:47 PM
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    • Ambiq CEO Fumihide Esaka says a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange eases access for Asian investors.
    • Ambiq CEO Fumihide Esaka says a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange eases access for Asian investors. PHOTO: KIRBY TAN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] For chip designer Ambiq Micro, doing a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is part of its pledge to being a global company.

    “So many companies claim to be global, but they are often US-centric,” Ambiq CEO Fumihide Esaka told The Business Times. The secondary listing, he added, is a “reflection of commitment” to Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

    Ambiq is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, having raised US$96 million in its July 2025 initial public offering.

    Ambiq MicroSGX

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