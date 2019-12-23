You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng grants US$4.95m convertible loan to Cybint Group

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 9:22 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

CHIP Eng Seng has agreed to extend a US$4.95 million convertible loan to Israel's Cybint Group, it said on Monday.

Cybint Group delivers innovative education and training solutions in cybersecurity to organisations and educational institutions, with the aim of training users to develop skills against emerging cybersecurity threats, it said. Since 2018, Cybint Group has also partnered private industry, academia and government entities to launch physical learning centres worldwide.

Chip Eng Seng will provide the loan to Cybint International, a newly-incorporated company in Singapore, on an interest-free basis.

Prior to the disbursement, Cybint International is required to acquire all the issued and paid-up shares of Cybint Solutions, the main operating business, from founder Roy Moshe Zur, such that Cybint Group will be a subsidiary of Cybint International.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The convertible loan is for a term of 12 months from the disbursement date. 

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: SIA Engg, ARA H-Trust, Chip Eng Seng, Gallant, Stamford Tyres

Upon full conversion of the convertible loan, Chip Eng Seng unit CES Edutech will hold an interest of 33.33 per cent in Cybint International and its subsidiaries, assuming no additional shares in Cybint International are issued.

Should the conversion not take place by that final conversion date, Cybint International will repay the loan in full to Chip Eng Seng within 36 months from the final conversion date, at an interest rate of 8 per cent per annum.

Chip Eng Seng said in a statement: "The company believes that the proposed transaction contributes to its strategic direction for its education business segment to invest into educational technology companies that will provide opportunities to achieve growth in the education sector.

"The company believes that the need for cybersecurity literacy and specialised cybersecurity professionals would continue to grow with the ongoing digitisation of the global economy, and investing in the education and training solutions and services in cybersecurity developed by the Cybint Group will allow the company to enter the growing area of cybersecurity within the education business segment."

Chip Eng Seng shares rose half a Singapore cent or 0.82 per cent to S$0.615 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

CTIB, associated company of MSM International, plans Malaysia IPO

Riverstone buys industrial land to expand production dipping lines

Casa says 'nothing much it can do' about unqualified audit opinion

Kitchen Culture to repay S$150,000 loan in shares

Vashion Group sells another operating unit for S$1 'to focus on core business'

Geo Energy says 8% senior notes undervalued, buys back US$16m

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over...

Dec 23, 2019 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

CTIB, associated company of MSM International, plans Malaysia IPO

CATALIST-LISTED metal engineering firm MSM International said on Monday that its associated company, CTIB or Cosmos...

Dec 23, 2019 08:35 PM
Companies & Markets

Riverstone buys industrial land to expand production dipping lines

RIVERSTONE Holdings, which manufactures cleanroom and healthcare gloves, has acquired a piece of industrial land...

Dec 23, 2019 08:17 PM
Companies & Markets

Casa says 'nothing much it can do' about unqualified audit opinion

MAINBOARD-LISTED Casa Holdings, which distributes home appliances and develops properties in Malaysia's Iskandar...

Dec 23, 2019 07:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Kitchen Culture to repay S$150,000 loan in shares

CATALIST-LISTED Kitchen Culture has entered into a novation deed with lender Toh Siew Cheng Gracy to repay a S$150,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly