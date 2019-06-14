You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng invests 153m yuan in Taicang City real estate development project

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 10:20 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

CHIP Eng Seng announced on Friday that it is investing about 153 million yuan (S$30 million) in a real estate development project in Taicang City, Jiangsu, China.

The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, and Haiyi Shantou Investment Group Co will jointly invest in Taicang Jianianhua Real Estate Development Co, which owns the real estate property for the project.

Following the investment, the company and Haiyi Investment will respectively hold 51 per cent and 29 per cent of the equity interest of the project. The remaining 20 per cent equity interest will be held by a newly incorporated entity to be controlled by local shareholder Ren Weimin.

The property covers a total land area of approximately 90,657 square metres and is located at 26 Dangqian Road, Huangjing Town, Taicang City. A mixed development has been constructed on the property over a land area of approximately 51,684 square metres, consisting of 12 residential buildings and two commercial buildings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The project will involve the development and construction of a residential development on the remaining land area of approximately 38,000 square metres, with a gross floor area of approximately 111,111 square metres.

But with the project running out of funds in Phase 1, it has outstanding debts due to creditors, including its lending bank, contractors, service providers and suppliers. Legal action has been commenced, which led to assets of the project being currently sealed off by the local courts.

The objective of the investment is to apply the proceeds towards discharging its outstanding liabilities such that its assets will be unsealed, after which it can resume normal operations and commence work on the project, said the company.

As the company's first foray into property development in China, it said that the investment will provide the opportunity for it to establish a presence in the fast-growing Yangtze River delta area.

Chip Eng Seng's contribution of 153 million yuan will be funded from internal sources and is not expected to have a significant impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the company for the current financial year ended Dec 31, 2019.

Companies & Markets

TT International's independent auditors warn of group's ability to continue as going concern

A-iTrust to invest in forward purchase of special economic zone development in Pune

Low Keng Huat Q1 net profit slides 91% with no sales project launched

Memtech IFA says Chuang family's S$1.35/share cash offer 'fair and reasonable'

Indomie maker's 32.75 S cents revised buyout offer for Indofood Agri 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

Editor's Choice

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asean flows gain ground even as US, China trade blows

BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges; CAD receives new reports

BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Flat global growth for 2019, but no recession, says Aberdeen

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
5 Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

IMG_001.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, UK to deepen collaboration in digital government services

doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Asia Partners.jpg
Jun 14, 2019
Garage

New private equity firm Asia Partners eyes South-east Asia startups

Jun 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre must get SGX regulator's nod before appointing director or executive officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening