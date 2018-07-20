You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang announce new business acquisitions

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 7:47 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Developers cum construction firms Chip Eng Seng and Lum Chang on Friday announced acquisitions of new businesses in education and health care respectively.

Chip Eng Seng said that its subsidiary has signed a sale and purchase agreement with an affiliate of private equity firm Navis Capital to acquire 70 per cent of White Lodge Education Group Services for S$13.3 million in cash.

White Lodge currently operates a chain of pre-school centres in Singapore and Malaysia. Since its inception in 1999, White Lodge has expanded from one pre-school centre in Bukit Timah, Singapore to seven pre-school centres in Singapore and two pre-school centres in Malaysia. 

Chip Eng Seng said that the purchase price will be further adjusted for any changes in the working capital of White Lodge and its subsidiaries. The purchase price will be funded and paid out of the group’s internal cash resources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The completion of the sale is conditional on consent being obtained for some properties leased by the White Lodge Group, and is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2018.

Separately, Lum Chang also announced that it was acquiring a 50-per-cent stake in Malaysia-incorporated Daehan Rehabilitation Services.

It has signed a convertible loan agreement with Daehan to grant it a term loan of US$3.5 million that is convertible into new shares in Daehan representing 15 per cent of the enlarged issued share capital.

Lum Chang has also agreed to subscribe for new shares in Daehan (including the conversion shares) in three tranches which in aggregate will make up 50 per cent of the enlarged share capital of Daehan, for US$12.5 million. It has also signed a joint venture agreement with ACA Rehab Hospital, the sole existing shareholder of Daehan.

Daehan provides integrated healthcare services and specialises in rehabilitation. It plans to operate a private rehabilitation hospital at one of the blocks in Two IOI Square, IOI Resort in Putrajaya. The hospital is undergoing renovation, and is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2019. Due to the pre-operation expenses however, Daehan has incurred losses since its incorporation in 2016, netting loss of about RM5.57 million (S$1.9 million) for the nine months ended March 31, 2018.

Lum Chang said that it believes that the proposed investment will be a “fruitful long-term investment for the company, as there is an increasing need for specialised rehabilitation services in Malaysia”. It will fund the subscription of shares through internal cash resources and external debt.

Chip Eng Seng added one Singapore cent to finish at S$0.815, while Lum Chang added half a Singapore cent to end at S$0.345.

Companies & Markets

Cash company Memstar in discussions with "target"

Rachel Eng resigns from boards of Olam International, StarHub

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,291.13, up 0.4% on day

Foreland Fabrictech's independent directors quit, leaving behind a one-man board

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen

singhealth.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Pinetree.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Real Estate

Pinetree Condominium at Balmoral Road up for collective sale with S$148m reserve price

Jul 20, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in Singapore animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening