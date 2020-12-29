You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 8:52 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE collaboration between Singapore's Chip Eng Seng Corp and British firm Repton International Schools to establish international kindergartens in certain Asia-Pacific countries will terminate on March 31, 2021.

This came after Chip Eng Seng reviewed the tie-up in the context of its overall investments in the education business segment, in light of the rapidly changing environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic and other factors, the mainboard-listed company said in a filing on Monday evening.

Both parties will instead focus on operating international K-12 school Repton International School, Malaysia, which opened its doors in September this year in Johor Bahru.

Repton Malaysia caters to students aged three to 18, and its curriculum includes primary and secondary education.

With the focus on the K-12 school collaboration, both parties agreed to terminate their kindergarten partnership, Chip Eng Seng said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The kindergarten tie-up, which began in April 2018, marked Chip Eng Seng's first steps in diversifying into the education sector. The company's other businesses include construction, civil infrastructure, precast technology, property development and hospitality.

Under the partnership, the two parties planned to set up a chain of premium international kindergartens under the Repton School brand name, with the collaboration agreement and trademark licensing agreement meant to take effect up to Dec 31, 2048.

Two Repton preschools have since been established in Singapore. Both are owned and operated by Chip Eng Seng, and will be rebranded with the group's proprietary brand, it said on Monday.

"This will allow the group to harness operational efficiency and synergy between the group's proprietary brands and to create a stronger identity," Chip Eng Seng added.

Its stock fell 1.2 per cent or 0.5 Singapore cent to finish Monday at 43 cents, before the filing.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit obtains S$550m in term loan, revolving credit facilities

THE trustee of Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has entered into a five-year...

Dec 29, 2020 08:43 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Dec 29, 2020 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

Biden: Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out"...

Dec 29, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares climb as US aid bill passage boosts sentiment

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Tuesday, notching broad-based gains after Wall Street stock indexes hit record...

Dec 29, 2020 08:21 AM
Companies & Markets

Nutryfarm plans to sell fresh durians to China firm

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Nutryfarm International is looking to sell 500 containers, each containing 960 boxes of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

Sole community case is a cabin crew with SIA and part-time Grab driver

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Philippine troops, ministers get Covid-19 vaccine before approval

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for