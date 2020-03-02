You are here

Chip Eng Seng unit bags S$98.7m HDB contract

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 8:21 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg

THE Housing & Development Board (HDB) has awarded a S$98.7 million building works contract to Chip Eng Seng Contractors (1988), a wholly-owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed real estate group, Chip Eng Seng. 

The contract relates to building works to be undertaken at Tampines. These include the construction of six blocks, connecting linkways and linkbridges, a multi-storey car park, precinct pavilions, a roof garden as well as a childcare centre, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. 

The construction period is 30 months, starting from March 2020. 

Chip Eng Seng shares closed at S$0.59 on Friday, down S$0.01 or 1.7 per cent. 

