You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Chip Eng Seng unit raises stake in Invictus International School for S$10.3m

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 9:17 AM

CES WL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed property developer Chip Eng Seng Corp, has raised its stake in Invictus International School for some $10.3 million.

CES WL on Monday exercised an upsized option in full, to subscribe for 106,000 new shares in Invictus at S$96.9694731 apiece.

The shares have been issued to CES WL, Chip Eng Seng noted in a bourse filing on Tuesday morning.

Following the exercise of the option, CES WL's stake in Invictus has increased to about 39.7 per cent, from 10.2 per cent; while White Lodge Education Group Services reduced its stake in Invictus to 43.4 per cent, from 64.6 per cent previously. White Lodge Education is a 70 per cent-owned subsidiary of Chip Eng Seng. 

Invictus is an independent co-educational international primary school under Chip Eng Seng's education business. 

SEE ALSO

Chip Eng Seng subsidiary sells 77 units at Kopar At Newton condo

Chip Eng Seng now has a 70.1 per cent effective interest in Invictus, up from 55.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, shareholder John Fearson's stake in Invictus has shrunk to about 17 per cent from 25.2 per cent, the filing showed. Mr Fearson is the executive director of Invictus, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

Chip Eng Seng shares closed at 50.5 Singapore cents on Monday, down one cent or 1.9 per cent. 

Companies & Markets

Best World says potential Pedal Pulses deal will not change risk profile

Sembcorp Industries launches renewable energy certificate aggregator platform

Keppel prices S$250m notes due 2025

Amazon seeks 75,000 workers as orders pile up amid pandemic

SGX has come a long way since Barings debacle

Singtel's NCS and Nets tie up to create e-payment platform for central banks

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday after US markets recorded losses overnight.

Apr 14, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.86 ...

Apr 14, 2020 09:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World says potential Pedal Pulses deal will not change risk profile

BEST World International on Monday said its proposed acquisition of the remaining...

Apr 14, 2020 09:10 AM
Government & Economy

Australian unemployment rate to double as virus hammers economy

[SYDNEY] Australia's unemployment rate is expected to soar from 5.1 per cent to 10 per cent in the June quarter as...

Apr 14, 2020 09:01 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries launches renewable energy certificate aggregator platform

SEMBCORP Industries has launched a renewable energy certificate (REC) aggregator platform backed by its renewable...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.