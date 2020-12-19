Chip Eng Seng unit to sell Australia property for A$65m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PROPERTY company Chip Eng Seng's wholly-owned subsidiary, CES Gladstone (Vic), is selling a property in Australia for A$65 million (S$65.6 million) to a trust related to American real estate developer Greystar.
The deal is expected to be completed on March 31 next year....
