Chip Eng Seng warns of H1 loss; four sales galleries closed

MAINBOARD-LISTED property, construction and education group Chip Eng Seng on Thursday warned that it will record an overall loss for the first half ending June 30, 2020, although the full extent of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the full-year financial performance cannot be ascertained yet...
