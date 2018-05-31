You are here

Chong Kee Hiong to step down as CEO and executive director of OUE H-Reit's manager

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 9:18 PM
CHONG Kee Hiong will be stepping down as CEO and executive director of OUE Hospitality Reit's (OUE H-Reit) manager and OUE Hospitality Trust's (OUE H-Trust) trustee-manager with effect from July 15 to pursue other professional interests.

He had been the CEO since he first listed OUE Hospitality Trust on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on July 23, 2013, overseeing the strategic growth of OUE Hospitality Trust's portfolio to S$2.2 billion.

He is also a Member of Parliament as part of the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Current deputy CEO of OUE Hospitality Trust, Isaac Chen Yi-Chung, will be appointed acting CEO of the Reit manager and the trustee-manager with effect from July 16, 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Chen joined OUE H-Reit as vice-president, Investments, where he was in charge of investment and asset management for OUE H-Reit.

He was part of the team which listed OUE Hospitality Trust on the SGX on July 23, 2013. Mr Chen has been in his current role as deputy CEO of OUE Hospitality Trust since his appointment on Jan 1 this year.

Before joining OUE H-Reit, Mr Chen was with OUE Limited, the sponsor of OUE Hospitality Trust, where his last-held position was vice-president, Investments.

