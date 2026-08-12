CICT H1 DPU up 7.1% at S$0.0602, bolstered by CapitaSpring and Gallileo tower in Germany

NPI rises 8.7% to S$630.5 million; contributions from Paragon seen as among income drivers for rest of year

CICT, which completed its acquisition of Paragon on Jul 1, has seen distributable income rise 13.3%. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) on Wednesday (Aug 12) posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0602 for the first half ended June, up 7.1 per cent from S$0.0562 in the year-ago period.

The DPU includes an advance distribution of S$0.0398 for the period from Jan 1 to Apr 28, which was paid on Jun 8. The remaining S$0.0204 will be paid on Sep 25, after the record date on Aug 20.

The DPU grew despite an enlarged unit base following a private placement to partially fund CICT’s acquisition of Paragon in April, it added, noting that this was supported by stronger operating performance and lower interest expenses. CICT’s unit base grew 5.8 per cent year on year to around 7.7 billion units.