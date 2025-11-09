Circles.Life raises concerns over M1-Simba deal to IMDA, warns merger could hurt consumers

The telco says the merged entity’s wholesale market dominance threatens fair competition and consumer choice

The merged Simba-M1 entity would control 77% of the wholesale market and have a postpaid retail market share exceeding 38%, notes Circles.Life. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Mobile network operator Circles.Life has raised concerns over the proposed deal between M1 and Australian-backed Simba Telecom, warning that consumers could suffer without proper regulatory safeguards.

In a formal submission to the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Circles.Life said the merged entity would control 77 per cent of the wholesale market and have a postpaid retail market share exceeding 38 per cent.

“The need to retain competition for consumers is a central focus of this regulatory process,” it argued.

On Aug 11, Keppel said it would sell the telco business of its subsidiary M1 to Simba for S$1.43 billion, in what is set to be Singapore’s first telco consolidation.

IMDA launched a public consultation on the proposed transaction in October, which concluded on Friday (Nov 7).

Circles.Life said its submission “draws on years of operational experience under Singapore’s mobile virtual network operator wholesale access framework”.

“We firmly believe that if necessary protections are not put in place, Singapore consumers will suffer.”

The network operator called on IMDA to enforce its wholesale framework for all mobile virtual network operator contracts with the merged entity.

Circles.Life said it is confident that IMDA will take the necessary steps to safeguard innovation, fairness and choice for Singapore consumers.

“Ensuring fair wholesale access is essential to keeping Singapore’s telco ecosystem open and balanced.”

In their proposal to IMDA, Simba and M1 said that they would continue to offer their popular S$10 and S$12 mobile plans to new subscribers for at least two years after the completion of their proposed merger.

These and other commitments were published on the regulator’s website on Oct 1.

M1 also said it will honour all existing commitments and contracts, including ensuring that current subscribers of its mobile virtual network operators will not be affected.

Circles.Life is one of these operators.