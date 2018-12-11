Circles.Life headed for 5% of Singapore postpaid mobile market

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MOBILE virtual network operator (MVNO) Circles.Life has beat out its earlier targets. It will have 5 per cent of Singapore's postpaid market by year-end, said chief executive Rameez Ansar in a statement on Monday.
Circles.Life, which leases network from listed telco M1,
