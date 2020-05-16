Circuit breaker disrupting logistics firms that need to ramp up operations

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
WHILE Singapore logistics firms continue to see a steady flow of business amid the pandemic, operations have been hampered by "circuit breaker" measures according to companies that The Business Times spoke to.
This comes as the government has imposed strict measures in a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes