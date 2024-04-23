Citi picks Amit Dhawan to head Singapore commercial bank operations

CITI on Tuesday (Apr 23) appointed Amit Dhawan as head of Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) for the Singapore market, effective Apr 22.

He will continue to be head of emerging corporates for Asia, a role he held since 2017, the bank said.

In his new role, Dhawan is responsible for CCB’s business and operations in the market, where he will drive business strategy and financial performance, including deepening client relationships. He will also be part of the country management committee.

He reports to Gunjan Kalra, the head of CCB’s Asia North, Australia and Asia South clusters. He also reports to Citi country officer and Singapore bank head Tibor Pandi and Gaurang Hattangdi, CCB’s head of coverage.

Dhawan brings more than three decades of banking experience to the role and has held several senior positions in corporate banking and risk management in the Asia and Africa markets. Before taking on the role as head of emerging corporates for Asia, he was Citi’s Asia-Pacific head of commercial lending management from 2012 to 2017.

Citi said that CCB is an integral part of its global strategy and a key engine for growth. The unit provides mid-sized corporates looking to build an international footprint products related to cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, trade finance, capital markets, and lending solutions, among others.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Kalra said: “Singapore is an important hub for CCB, given its status as a top financial centre as well as its proximity and connectivity to other Asian markets. We are seeing the emergence of a number of emerging and mid-sized corporates in Singapore that are pursuing regional and global expansion.”

CCB serves clients in 11 Asian markets: Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.