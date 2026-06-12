The Business Times
business-time-50
SUBSCRIBERS

Citi sees Asian clients seeking more trade finance, risk support amid Middle East war

Firms and governments in Asia are reassessing their reliance on the Middle East for oil and energy supplies

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Jun 12, 2026 · 04:54 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Citi's Mridula Iyer (left) and Kanika Thakur say firms are thinking about diversifying supply chains, building inventory buffers and optimising working capital.
    • Citi's Mridula Iyer (left) and Kanika Thakur say firms are thinking about diversifying supply chains, building inventory buffers and optimising working capital. PHOTO: CITI

    [SINGAPORE] Asian companies are turning to banks for trade finance, liquidity support and risk-mitigation tools as the Middle East conflict strains energy supply chains, pushes up costs and forces some buyers to look beyond long-standing suppliers.

    The conflict, which started in late February, has disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz – a key conduit for oil and gas shipments – sharpening energy-security concerns for Asia’s import-dependent economies.

    While many clients had initially expected the war to end quickly, that wait-and-see approach has started to shift as the conflict shows signs of becoming more prolonged, said Mridula Iyer, head of services for Asia South at Citi.

    CitiBankingIran war

    TRENDING NOW

    Some industry watchers wonder if Orchard Road can hold its own next to competing retail destinations, both global and local.

    What’s wrong with Orchard Road? Experts weigh in on the street’s cachet and its future

    MenToo’s launch at Timbre+ One North brought together 12 men’s groups to discuss men’s mental health and masculinity in Singapore.

    Why Singapore men are joining the new ‘MenToo’ movement

    Siranudh Scott had caused an internet sensation with a video accusing his brother of allegedly abusing him during his childhood years.

    ‘I felt like dying’: Thai Singha beer scion speaks up after disclosure of alleged sexual abuse

    The market anxiety stems from fears that China's tighter framework could restrict North Asian wealth management pipelines.

    Singapore banks’ rout on new China scrutiny of wealth flows ‘overblown’: Maybank

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More