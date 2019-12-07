You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Citi tells rich clients: stop being so nervous about stocks

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

CITIGROUP Inc's private bank wants its clients to work on an attitude adjustment.

Next year will be "brighter than many expect", Citi Private Bank said in its 2020 outlook - Staying Positive in a Negative (Yielding) World - published on Thursday. It rejects the idea that a recession is imminent.

"The point of view of many family clients I meet is one of a world full of angst due to politics and trade," David Bailin, the private bank's chief investment officer, said in an interview.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That uneasy feeling "is pervasive, yet when you look at the economy you see facts that are completely different than that".

SEE ALSO

Euro zone bond yields inch up on US-China trade hopes

Mr Bailin said he hopes the report will help clients stay fully invested and avoid "the fear and paralysis" that led many to miss this year's market rebound.

Strong consumer spending and a high US savings rate feed into Mr Bailin's argument for a rosier outlook.

"Manufacturers both for consumer goods and industrial goods were expecting a downturn that never happened," he said.

"Between the consumer staying strong and the Federal Reserve and other central banks being accommodative, there was success in extending an already-long expansion."

The bank predicts the expansion will continue, anticipating global corporate earnings to rise 7 per cent or more from current levels, barring an escalation of trade disputes. Citi also forecasts equity returns in the US and abroad of about 7 per cent in 2020.

The bond market is one area where Citi has a negative outlook.

"In the US, we take positive yield for granted, but at one moment this year there was around US$18 trillion in negative-yielding global debt," Mr Bailin said. He sees no reason for clients to own bonds when the only upside is capital appreciation.

Citi suggests switching out some bond holdings for certain equities with histories of earnings and dividend growth.

Some of Citi's private clients are already making outright bets on improvements in the markets, said Mr Bailin. "Our Asian clients have been buying Asian equities, which in my mind is anticipatory of a trade deal," he said. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 11:05 PM
Consumer

Bayer reaches agreement to postpone more glyphosate lawsuits for settlement talks

[FRANKFURT] Germany's Bayer has agreed with plaintiffs to postpone its next two US lawsuits over the alleged cancer-...

Dec 6, 2019 10:45 PM
Government & Economy

Countries eye tariffs on Internet economy

[GENEVA] A 20-year global moratorium on imposing tariffs on digital trade could end next week if India or South...

Dec 6, 2019 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10...

Dec 6, 2019 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth up by the most in 10 months

[WASHINGTON] US job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November as former striking workers returned to...

Dec 6, 2019 09:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ agrees to redistribute oil cuts under Saudi pressure

[LONDON] Opec+ will adjust its output target and redistribute production cuts between its members under pressure...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly