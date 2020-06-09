Citi upgrades Singapore banks to a 'buy'

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CITI Research on Monday upgraded its call on Singapore banks to a "buy".
The bank-brokerage said the markets may be pricing in a V-shaped recovery in 2021.
"Despite multiple concerns over Singapore's economy and likely dire 2020 expected profits, markets may price...
